Need a flu shot? Pull up to this drive-thru vaccine clinic.

(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Need a flu shot? The Louisiana Department of Health is making it easy for residents to prepare for flu season.

LDH announced it is hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit. The address is 353 N. 12th Street.

Flu vaccines are available at no cost to individuals. However, if you have insurance, bring your insurance card for billing purposes.

Additional flu vaccination clinics will be offered around the region later this fall.

