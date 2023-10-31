Mosquitoes still swarming in some parts of Capital Region; What gives?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people are hoping the cold weather will possibly put an end to all the mosquitoes we’ve been seeing in our area recently.

Pictures from over the weekend tell the story of mosquitoes swarming outside homes and cars, when most folks thought they would likely be gone for the year by now.

“It’s a hay day. Every species you could think of is kind of out and it’s a free for all right now,” said Jared LaJaunie, owner of LaJaunies Pest Control.

According to officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control, the calls and emails from residents to spray for mosquitoes at their homes have skyrocketed the past couple of weeks. And crews are responding to more than 200 calls a day we’re told.

“So, it does seem like it’s been abnormal, but in reality it’s really not. The truth is every year around October we actually have an increase in mosquito activity,” said LaJaunie.

LaJaunie says there are a few things that have contributed to the perfect storm this year.

“We had a drought which didn’t allow the mosquitoes to be as active as they normally would be in the Summer, so people just didn’t notice them as much,” he said.

And because of the drought over the past few months and the cracking of the soil, LaJaunie says it allowed more places for mosquitoes to lay their eggs.

“And so when the flood comes up it hatches that excess eggs that have been deposited in the crack soil into the drought, and then we’ve had a strong south wind. So when the flooding comes up, the tide comes up, we have a south wind in the Maurepas area, that wind is just pushing those mosquitoes into Baton Rouge,” said LaJaunie.

According to Insuranks.com, Louisiana is the top mosquito-prone state in the entire country. The website calls our state the perfect breeding ground for the pesky insects.

LaJaunie says the cold snap should help, but if things get really bad still around a home, people may need to call a pest control company.

“Don’t have a lot of bright lights on at your house, and just wait for that first cold snap and it will be a lot better, and you’ll be able to go outside and enjoy your yards,” said LaJaunie.

The Mosquito Abatement & Rodent Control will come and spray your home for free in Baton Rouge, click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.