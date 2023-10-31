Facebook
Man killed in drive-by shooting Monday afternoon, police say

Police said a man was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon, October 30.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police said a man was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon, October 30.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on 79th Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Police said the victim in the shooting, Anthony Mitchell, 31, was struck by gunfire and later died at a hospital.

Mitchell and several other people were parked on 79th Avenue when someone in an unknown vehicle drove by and started firing shots, authorities said. They added that Mitchell was the only person struck by the gunfire.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

