Madisonville man recounts dramatic story of survival in I-55 pileup

MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A survivor of last week’s deadly Interstate 55 pileup is recounting to Fox 8 the terrifying moments when he was trapped inside a burning pickup truck, pinned by an 18-wheeler on the southbound side of the bridge near Manchac.

“Fortunate. Fortunate is the key word here,” said 62-year-old Rick Eleew of Madisonville. “You can call it lucky, fortunate, grateful, anything you want to call it. But at the end of the day, I’m here.”

The massive 168-vehicle pileup in heavy fog on Oct. 23 took the lives of seven motorists and injured dozens of others. Eleew said his heart hurts for those who lost their lives.

“I ask my wife, ‘Am I really here?’ That’s how deep it can get to you,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to be here. I’m extremely fortunate.”

On his way to the airport for an 11 a.m. flight, Eleew decided to take I-55 South rather than the Causeway, which had been closed earlier due to the thick “superfog.”

“I looked up, saw there was nothing but red lights, stopped,” he said. “I was actually pretty proud of myself that I stopped without hitting anything. For about five seconds, I just debated with myself whether or not I should get out of the car.”

Eleew decided to stay in his vehicle, the first in a series of decisions that would ultimately save his life.

Seconds after Eleew stopped, an 18-wheeler slammed into the rear of his Toyota pickup truck.

“The impact was absolutely incredible. I remember being lunged backwards,” he said. “I don’t know how to describe the impact or the force, but I just felt everything moving forward and me moving backwards.”

Eleew momentarily blacked out due to the impact, his truck crumpling around him.

“When I did wake up, I woke up with my arm tangled between the steering wheel and the dash,” he said. “Ears ringing, I mean just ears ringing, I felt my arm pounding and my head pounding, and my hips felt like they were on fire.”

Unsure of the injuries he sustained, Eleew said he immediately tried to get out of his driver’s door, but it had been pinned shut by the semi-truck.

He said he maneuvered over his center console into the passenger seat, but found that door also was blocked shut.

With powdered dust from his airbags thick in the air, Eleew said he looked behind and saw flames leaping up from the bed of his truck.

“I got to tell you, at that point in time, a little panic set in,” he said. “I tried to beat up against the glass.”

But, Eleew said, unlike what he’s seen in movies, the glass would not break. Other motorists tried without success to open his truck doors from the outside.

“I just said, ‘Oh God, this must be pretty bad. I must be on fire.’ I turned around and looked and the fire was coming closer to the back glass,” he said. “Exactly where it was at, I don’t know. But I looked and all I saw was flames.”

Eleew said he looked up and saw the lighted button for his sunroof.

“I don’t know if you believe in any kind of divine intervention, but with my head in the back seat looking up, the ‘open’ button on the sunroof was completely illuminated,” he said. “It’s like something I just can’t remember seeing (before).”

When he pressed the button, Eleew said the sunroof opened.

“Now people are really screaming,” he recalled. “‘Get out, get out now, sir! You’re on fire!’”

He managed to pull himself through the sunroof of his truck, sliding down the front windshield with the assistance of other motorists.

“The thing was on the brink of exploding. When they got me off completely, maybe 30 seconds later, the cab was engulfed,” Eleew said. “All I heard for the next two minutes was screeching and pounding of cars. It wasn’t 30 seconds. It was a couple of minutes.”

With the sounds of the pileup happening behind him, Eleew said he was sat next to an individual with law enforcement who was warning those drivers around him to duck for cover.

“He started screaming, ‘Get down! Get down!’ Because they had ammo rounds going off, Evidently, he was going to target practice,” he said. “As bad as all this may sound, I’m thankful to be here and I know a lot of other people who are thankful they made it through this.”

Survival was at the top of mind, Eleew said, along with his wife, children and grandchildren.

“I can just imagine her getting the news that I was burned to death,” he said. “When I saw the vehicle and saw how bad it was burned, it set me back a little bit. Because I’d have been in ash with the intensity of the fire.”

Eleew said he’s thankful to be alive but pained by the experience, physically and mentally.

He said the best of humanity was on display that morning on the bridge, with complete strangers helping him and other victims using toilet paper rolls to prop up their necks and placing cold water bottles on them.

Eleew suggested motorists have a plan, avoid driving in fog, don’t panic if they find themselves in similar situations, and carry an emergency tool within arm’s reach that can be used to break vehicle glass.

