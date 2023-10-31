Last minute costumes, what to buy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the final rush to get all your goodies for Halloween. Whether you’re looking for last-minute decor or a costume, folks at Party Time on Bluebonnet Blvd. said there’s still a great selection out there. Superheroes remain the traditional favorite costume for 2023.

According to Google Trends’ Frightgeist, Barbie, Spider-Man and Wednesday Addams (from “The Addams Family”) are some of the most searched costume ideas in the U.S. this year.

Party Time will have extended hours on Halloween and will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Other popular items include their trick-or-treating candy bags and backpack candy bags.

