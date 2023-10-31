Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Goblin Cookies

These cookies are spooky-sweet! Fun for the kids to make and everyone will enjoy eating them, too. Great Halloween treats.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - These cookies are spooky-sweet! Fun for the kids to make and everyone will enjoy eating them, too. Great Halloween treats.

Prep Time: 40 Minutes

Yields: 2 Dozen Large or 4 Dozen Mini Cookies

Ingredients for Cookies:

1 cup sugar

1 cup canned pumpkin

½ cup shortening

1 tbsp grated orange zest

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

¼ tsp salt

½ cup golden raisins

½ cup chopped pecans

Ingredients for Vanilla Frosting:

1½ tsps vanilla extract

3 cups powdered sugar

⅓ cup margarine, softened

4 tsps milk

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, mix sugar, pumpkin, shortening and orange zest with a hand mixer. Stir in flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice and salt just until mixed. Do not over-mix. Fold in raisins and pecans. Drop by tablespoon for large cookies or teaspoon for mini cookies, onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten each cookie slightly with the back of a spoon. Bake 8–10 minutes or until lightly browned. While cookies are baking, whisk together all ingredients for the frosting in a large bowl until creamy. When cookies are done, spread the frosting over the cookies and decorate with orange and black sprinkles, or use a piping bag with a small plain tip to create fun goblin faces.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, shows Hurricane Otis...
Hurricane Otis’ shockingly rapid intensification raises eyebrows in storm-prone Louisiana
Justin Blake Broussard
Former EBR School employee wanted for inappropriate relationship with student taken into custody
Baton Rouge Police Department
Man killed in drive-by shooting Monday afternoon, police say
Allen “Bleed” McBride
Man arrested following Sunday shooting in Donaldsonville, deputies say

Latest News

These cookies are spooky-sweet! Fun for the kids to make and everyone will enjoy eating them,...
Stirrin' It Up: Goblin Cookies (Oct. 31, 2023)
Stirrin' It Up: “Swamp Floor” Pizza (Oct. 26, 2023).
“Swamp Floor” Pizza
Hunters are constantly asking what they should do with the wild game in their freezer. I...
Stirrin' It Up: “Swamp Floor” Pizza (Oct. 26, 2023).
Stirrin' It Up: Heiner Brau’s Beer Onion Soup (Oct. 24, 2023)
Heiner Brau’s Beer Onion Soup