Goblin Cookies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - These cookies are spooky-sweet! Fun for the kids to make and everyone will enjoy eating them, too. Great Halloween treats.
Prep Time: 40 Minutes
Yields: 2 Dozen Large or 4 Dozen Mini Cookies
Ingredients for Cookies:
1 cup sugar
1 cup canned pumpkin
½ cup shortening
1 tbsp grated orange zest
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
¼ tsp salt
½ cup golden raisins
½ cup chopped pecans
Ingredients for Vanilla Frosting:
1½ tsps vanilla extract
3 cups powdered sugar
⅓ cup margarine, softened
4 tsps milk
Method:
Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, mix sugar, pumpkin, shortening and orange zest with a hand mixer. Stir in flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice and salt just until mixed. Do not over-mix. Fold in raisins and pecans. Drop by tablespoon for large cookies or teaspoon for mini cookies, onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten each cookie slightly with the back of a spoon. Bake 8–10 minutes or until lightly browned. While cookies are baking, whisk together all ingredients for the frosting in a large bowl until creamy. When cookies are done, spread the frosting over the cookies and decorate with orange and black sprinkles, or use a piping bag with a small plain tip to create fun goblin faces.
