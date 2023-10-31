Goblin Cookies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - These cookies are spooky-sweet! Fun for the kids to make and everyone will enjoy eating them, too. Great Halloween treats.

Prep Time: 40 Minutes

Yields: 2 Dozen Large or 4 Dozen Mini Cookies

Ingredients for Cookies:

1 cup sugar

1 cup canned pumpkin

½ cup shortening

1 tbsp grated orange zest

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

¼ tsp salt

½ cup golden raisins

½ cup chopped pecans

Ingredients for Vanilla Frosting:

1½ tsps vanilla extract

3 cups powdered sugar

⅓ cup margarine, softened

4 tsps milk

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, mix sugar, pumpkin, shortening and orange zest with a hand mixer. Stir in flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice and salt just until mixed. Do not over-mix. Fold in raisins and pecans. Drop by tablespoon for large cookies or teaspoon for mini cookies, onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten each cookie slightly with the back of a spoon. Bake 8–10 minutes or until lightly browned. While cookies are baking, whisk together all ingredients for the frosting in a large bowl until creamy. When cookies are done, spread the frosting over the cookies and decorate with orange and black sprinkles, or use a piping bag with a small plain tip to create fun goblin faces.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.