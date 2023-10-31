Donaldsonville community outraged after recent shootings

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Donaldsonville community is outraged after multiple shootings over the past few days.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Allen Sanders Jr., who identifies as Allen “Bleed” McBride, was arrested in connection to a shooting on Sunday, Oct. 29.

A suspect was also arrested after a deadly shooting near a high school football game on Oct. 27. The shooting happened during Donaldsonville’s homecoming game against Patterson High School.

“We were heartbroken that we had this incident on our homecoming,” said Glenn Price.

This kind of violence is why Price created the Sunrise Community Group, an organization whose mission is to curb crime.

Price is calling on the community to stand up and take action after what happened this weekend.

“We’re going to have to come up with a solution to this. We have to come up with something. What are we going to do? We’re going to let our community become a place where everyone is terrorized? No. We have to stop this. Enough is enough,” said Price.

Price said the solution is simple. He believes it starts within the community, but specifically with the parents around the city.

“You can’t turn your head away because it wasn’t your child this time. Because your child can be the victim the next time. Keep in mind, the one that does the shooting, and the one that’s been shot, they both lose. The family loses their loved one, and the one that did the shooting, the family loses because there’s will probably be locked up for a long time,” said Price.

It’s a mission Price and his group are committed to completing.

“It is what it is. We have it, and we have to deal with it,” said Price.

Price is planning a town hall within the next week to address the recent crime. A date and time have not yet been set.

