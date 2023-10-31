Deadline approaches for Restore La. program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The deadline for the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has been extended to Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The new deadline applies to about 6,500 homeowners who have completed the initial survey but have not yet submitted applications.

Due to federal recovery timelines, homeowners who do not submit applications by the Oct. 31 deadline, and do not have a damage assessment completed by the end of 2023, may experience delays in reimbursement processing, as receipts, invoices, and remitted funds documentation will be required as proof that repairs were completed prior to Dec. 31, 2023.

“The state has extended the deadline to allow ample opportunity for homeowners to complete applications and potentially qualify for repair reimbursement,” said Pat Forbes, Executive Director of the Louisiana Office of Community Development.

“I hope those who have been invited to complete an application but have not yet done so will take advantage of this opportunity. Our goal is to administer as much recovery assistance as possible to Louisiana homeowners, so we encourage them to act now,” he finished.

Homeowners can submit their application in three different ways:

Online: Log into their account at restore.la.gov

Phone: Call the program call center at 866.735.2001 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In-person: Visit one of the program’s mobile support locations throughout the state, where representatives will be available to assist homeowners with filling out the application and submitting necessary documentation. For a list of upcoming dates and times, visit restore.la.gov/events

