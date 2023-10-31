Chilly Halloween leads into a freeze threat for some

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds and a few spotty light showers this morning will give way to clearing skies this afternoon. Even with sunshine returning, highs will struggle to get out of the 50s in some areas, with a lot depending on how quickly skies clear out.

Breezy conditions and low relative humidity will also lead to an enhanced fire risk, so please be extra careful with any sort of outdoor burning. A Red Flag Warning has been posted area-wide from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. today.

Trick-or-Treat Outlook

Layers will probably be a good idea for the kids as you take them out for trick-or-treating tonight. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to around 60 at 5 p.m. and should fall into the low 50s for most by 8 p.m. The good news is that no rainfall is expected, but it will still be a little breezy adding to the already chilly conditions.

Midweek Freeze Threat

Clearing skies and lighter winds could lead to a light freeze for northern parts of our viewing area on Wednesday and/or Thursday mornings. The best opportunity looks to be Thursday when winds will be lightest, and the area most likely to see a brief light freeze will be north of the interstates into southwest Mississippi. Rather day air may limit the potential for frost, but we’ll keep an eye on trends.

Extended Outlook

We’ll see a fairly significant warm-up from late in the week into the weekend. Highs are expected to reach the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday, with dry weather continuing. Mild weather persists into much of next week, with hints of some small rain chances on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a trough of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean this morning. NHC states that a tropical depression is likely to form later this week and places development odds at 70% as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook. The disturbance is expected to track generally westward in the direction of Central America.

