BRPD officer arrested following deadly crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge police officer has been arrested after being involved in a deadly crash on Friday, October 20, according to authorities.

Officer Sharmaine Buckley, 28, is charged with negligent homicide, two counts of negligent injuries, reckless operation of a vehicle and emergency vehicles; exceptions.

Police said the deadly crash happened around 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Government Street and South Foster Drive in Baton Rouge.

According to BRPD, Buckley ran a traffic signal in her marked patrol car and crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Impala. Police added that the driver of the Impala, Caleb James Chappetta, 38, died at the scene of the crash.

Officer Buckley is a two-year veteran of BRPD who currently works in uniform patrol.

