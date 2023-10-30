Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: LDL’s evil twin; The ‘other’ bad cholesterol level

Knowing your LDL, or bad cholesterol number, can end up saving your life.
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Every 33 seconds, a life is lost to cardiovascular disease, making it the primary cause of death for both men and women. Understanding your cholesterol level plays a crucial role in determining your risk. However, there is one aspect of cholesterol that frequently goes overlooked during screenings, and it might hold the key to identifying the potential of experiencing a heart attack at a younger age.

Do you know your number?

Knowing your LDL, or bad cholesterol number, can end up saving your life.

But now, there’s another number you should know.

Pamela Rama, MD, Cardiologist at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, FL, says, “So, think of your Lp(a), pronounced “L-P-little-A” as an LDL cholesterol on steroids, more aggressive, more inflammation, more plaque formation.”

Doctor Rama says lipoprotein (a) is like LDL’s evil twin. One in five people have high blood levels of fatty particles, or Lp(a).

Doctor Rama says, “It’s very aggressive and the people who probably have it are the ones who have heart attacks at a young age.”

High levels can triple a person’s risk of heart attack and increase your risk of stroke. You’re born with your Lp(a) level, and the number never changes, unless a new drug is released that will control it.

Doctor Rama says, “If you have it, there’s a 50% chance that you will pass it on to your children.”

Unlike LDL, statins don’t work in changing it. But there are now drugs in clinical trials that may have an impact down the road.

Doctor Rama says, “The PCSK9 inhibitors seem to reduce your Lp(a) by around 25%. There are others that are coming up that can reduce it up to 90%.”

Now the question is … if doctors do find a way to reduce the Lp(a) level, will it also reduce the risk of a heart attack?  We’ll have to wait for the research to find out.

A person only needs their Lp(a) level checked once in their lifetime as they do not change. Testing for Lp(a) is a simple blood test and is already a part of the European Society Guidelines. Doctors are now working to make it standard practice in the US.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Malik Fowler
Arrest made following deadly shooting near Donaldsonville High football game; victim identified
Justin Blake Broussard
EBRSO searching for former EBR School employee wanted for inappropriate relationship with student
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Beat Bama Blood Drive
Participate in Beat Bama Blood Drive through Nov. 3
Did you know that every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood?
Beat Bama Blood Drive kicks off tomorrow
Some people are actually born with something called AVM, and once it ruptures, it can be...
YOUR HEALTH: Born with AVM: A silent killer of young people
Some people are actually born with something called AVM, and once it ruptures, it can be...
YOUR HEALTH: Born with AVM: A silent killer of young people