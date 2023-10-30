SMART LIVING: Halloween hazards

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Halloween is a time for kids to dress up as witches, wizards, pirates, and princesses, but the holiday is also a time when parents should keep their kids’ safety in mind.

Experts have the below tips for parents to ensure a safe and happy Halloween:

Be street smart. On October 31st, the risk of children getting hit by a car doubles. To prevent this, parents should ensure their child’s costume includes reflective tape, and kids should carry a flashlight or glow stick.

Check costume materials. All costumes, wigs, and masks sold in the U.S. are required by law to be made of flame-resistant materials. Be sure to check the label to ensure compliance.

Avoid harmful costume contacts. If your costume includes special contact lenses, be cautious. Cheap costume contacts sold online could contain harmful chemicals like chlorine or iron, which can lead to serious eye issues and even blindness. Purchase contact lenses from reputable sources only.

Use safe face paint. The FDA recommends checking the summary of color additives on their website before applying face paint. If the color isn’t on their list, it’s best not to use it.

Watch out for risky food dyes. Beware of candies containing Red 3, a popular food dye linked to cancer and behavioral risks. Despite its dangers, it’s found in more than one in 10 candies. Numerous health groups are urging the FDA to ban it from candy production.

Protect your pets. During Halloween week, pets are 32% more likely to experience food poisoning. Keep all chocolate, especially baking and dark chocolate, away from dogs and cats because it can be lethal to them.

Consider safety when carving a pumpkin. Pumpkin carving is a beloved Halloween tradition, but it’s important to do it safely. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, out of an estimated 4,500 injuries reported in 2022, 41% were related to pumpkin carving.

