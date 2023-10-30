Facebook
Participate in Beat Bama Blood Drive through Nov. 3

Beat Bama Blood Drive
Beat Bama Blood Drive(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doctors said they use blood like medicine daily. The push for more blood continues in our part of the world and you have the opportunity to donate in our Beat Bama Blood Drive with Our Lady of the Lake.

There are multiple locations you can donate at through Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to view a full list of donation locations.

Many of you have participated so far. 12 units of blood were collected Sunday, Oct. 29. That brings the total unit count to 62 going into the week.

