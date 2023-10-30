Need a job? There’s a hiring event on Monday.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Allied Universal, a security and facility services company, is hoping to fill 100 event staff positions during a job fair on Monday, Oct. 30.
The company says those who are hired to fill the open positions will be responsible for collecting tickets, ushering guests, and providing great customer service.
The hiring event is from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium on LSU’s campus. The address is 3617 Gourrier Avenue.
The requirements are:
- 18 years or older for unarmed roles
- High school diploma (or equivalent)
- Must be able to work overtime as needed
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Background investigation
- Oral-swab drug screen
Some benefits include:
- No experience necessary
- Veterans encouraged to apply
- Flexible schedules
- Weekly pay
- Part-time positions
- $13.00 without a guard card
- $14.50 per hour with a guard card
- Paid training programs
- Potential career paths to management
- Promote from within culture
