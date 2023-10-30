Need a job? There’s a hiring event on Monday.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Allied Universal, a security and facility services company, is hoping to fill 100 event staff positions during a job fair on Monday, Oct. 30.

The company says those who are hired to fill the open positions will be responsible for collecting tickets, ushering guests, and providing great customer service.

The hiring event is from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium on LSU’s campus. The address is 3617 Gourrier Avenue.

The requirements are:

18 years or older for unarmed roles

High school diploma (or equivalent)

Must be able to work overtime as needed

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Background investigation

Oral-swab drug screen

Some benefits include:

No experience necessary

Veterans encouraged to apply

Flexible schedules

Weekly pay

Part-time positions

$13.00 without a guard card

$14.50 per hour with a guard card

Paid training programs

Potential career paths to management

Promote from within culture

