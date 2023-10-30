Facebook
Man wanted following Sunday shooting in Donaldsonville, deputies say

Allen “Bleed” McBride(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection to a shooting in Donaldsonville on Sunday, October 29.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Allen Sanders Jr., who identifies as Allen “Bleed” McBride, is wanted for second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.

Deputies said the shooting happened along Riverview Complex in Donaldsonville.

Sanders is believed to be armed and dangerous, and members of the public are encouraged to avoid approaching him.

Anyone with information that can help authorities locate Sanders is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling the number (225) 621-4636 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

