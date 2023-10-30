Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man using FaceTime killed in motorcycle crash, police say

Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker died at the scene.
Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker died at the scene.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man using FaceTime in Maine was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, according to the Bangor Police Department.

Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker tried to make a turn around 10:45 p.m. when the motorcycle went across the oncoming lane, left the roadway and then hit construction scaffolding in front of a house.

Baker died at the scene.

Officers determined he was using FaceTime on his cell phone at the time of the crash.

Additionally, authorities said Baker was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Malik Fowler
Arrest made following deadly shooting near Donaldsonville High football game; victim identified
Justin Blake Broussard
EBRSO searching for former EBR School employee wanted for inappropriate relationship with student
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in...
Eyedrops from CVS, Rite Aid and others carry possible infection risk, FDA says
Trick or treating
Halloween 2023: Trick-or-treat dates and times for parishes, plus other events
People in Khan Younis, Gaza, look through rubble and destroyed buildings on Sunday, October 29,...
Hamas releases video that purports to show three women hostages captured on Oct. 7 in Israel
This photo provided by the Franklin County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office shows Rebecca Auborn of...
Ohio woman accused of killing 4 men with fatal fentanyl doses to rob them pleads not guilty
Allen “Bleed” McBride
Man wanted following Sunday shooting in Donaldsonville, deputies say