Man arrested following Sunday shooting in Donaldsonville, deputies say

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Donaldsonville on Sunday, October 29.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Allen Sanders Jr., who identifies as Allen “Bleed” McBride, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.

Deputies said the shooting happened along Riverview Complex in Donaldsonville.

Allen “Bleed” McBride (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

No additional details about what led up to the shooting were released.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling the number (225) 621-4636 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.