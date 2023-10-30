Facebook
Firefighters rescue elderly woman from Monday morning fire at apartment

Hollywood Street fire
Hollywood Street fire(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters said an elderly woman was rescued from a fire at an apartment Monday morning, October 30.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire broke out at the apartment on Hollywood Street near North Foster Drive.

The fire has been extinguished, firefighters said. They added that the damage was minimal, and the flames stayed in the kitchen area of the home.

Officials said the victim appeared to have suffered from smoke inhalation. The woman was pulled from her bedroom, according to BRFD.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

