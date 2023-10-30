Drivers urged to be safe on the roads for Halloween

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers are being urged to practice safety on the roads during the Halloween holiday.

According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, 94 people were killed in crashes in October of 2022. It was the deadliest month for crashes since 2008.

“Of course, we want everyone to enjoy the Halloween season with their families and friends,” said Lisa Freeman, executive director for the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. “But we want to remind drivers to avoid the ‘fatal four.’ That means wear your seat belt, put your phone away, drive the speed limit, and do not get behind the wheel if you’re feeling drunk or buzzed.”

Officials recommend that if you plan to celebrate Halloween with an alcoholic beverage, designate a driver or use a taxi or rideshare company to get home.

In addition to alcohol, illegal drugs and even prescribed medication can lead to impaired driving, according to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

“If everyone does their part, then the scariest thing we’ll have to endure this year will be a corn maze or the inside of a haunted house. A good rule of thumb is that if you feel different, then you drive different. Everyone has a right to use the roads, so please focus when you’re out there. You have way too much to lose,” Freeman said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released the below safety tips for drivers during Halloween:

Be alert for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Slow down and continue to scan the road in areas where they are likely to be or where sight distances are limited.

On Halloween, there will likely be more pedestrians on the roads and in places where they are not expected. Slower speeds save lives.

Stay alert for pedestrians who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. Stop, and wait for them to pass.

Don’t look at your phone when you’re driving. Your attention needs to always be on the road.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

