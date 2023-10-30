Can you feel the chill? Much anticipated cold snap begins.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures have begun their fall thanks to the area’s latest cold front. This cold front has Canadian origins which means we get a glancing blow from some Arctic air. Temperatures will continue to trend cooler over the next few days with a chilly Halloween Tuesday on the way. The little ghost and goblins will probably want some sleeves for their costumes as temperatures Tuesday evening fall through the 50°s with a breezy northerly wind adding an additional chill to the air.
Winds will stay breezy overnight Tuesday into Wednesday helping to prevent frost formation. But a few spots especially across the state line in Southwest Mississippi could experience their first light freeze Wednesday morning as lows dip into the low to mid 30°s. No freeze watches or warnings have been issued just yet.
RELATED STORY
Metro Baton Rouge is currently forecast to stay above the freezing mark. It still isn’t a bad idea to make sure people without reliable heat and small pets have adequate warmth and shelter. The forecast is a touch colder Wednesday night into Thursday. Winds will be lower resulting in a chance for areas of patchy frost. Sensitive plants and crops may need to be covered or brought under cover.
Vehicles parked outdoors may also require a quick defrost or scrape.
While it will be cold we are not quite talking about record lows. The record low for 11/1 is 28° and 11/2 is 32°. And with a snap of the finger, we will begin a warming trend by Thursday afternoon continuing the roller coaster temperature ride.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.