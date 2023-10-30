Facebook
Brian Kelly to preview LSU game against Alabama

Brian Kelly during news conference
Brian Kelly during news conference(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will preview the upcoming game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during a news conference on Monday, October 30.

The LSU Tigers are set to take on Alabama on Saturday, November 4, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m., and the game will air on WAFB.

LSU was ranked No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

RELATED: LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Tigers had the week off after going up against the Army Black Knights on Saturday, October 21. LSU left the Black Knights scoreless in a 62-0 victory.

