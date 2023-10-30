Big changes arrive today as a cold front surges through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A strong cold front will surge southward through the area this morning, ushering in breezy and much cooler weather. Today’s daytime temperatures will likely only reach the mid to upper 60s in most areas, with northerly winds of 10-20 miles per hour making it feel even cooler.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 30

Isolated showers will be possible at just about any time between now and tomorrow morning, even in the wake of the front. But any rain that does fall will likely be on the lighter side.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 30

Halloween Outlook

Halloween is shaping up to be a winter-like day, with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s and daytime highs struggle to get out of the 50s. Lingering clouds for much of the day, combined with gusty northerly winds, will have most of us bundling up through the day on Tuesday. A few showers will be possible in the morning, but any threat of rain should come to an end by the afternoon.

Plan on a chilly evening if you’re heading out for trick-or-treating. Temperatures at 5 p.m. in the upper 50s will fall into the low to mid 50s by 8 p.m. And while winds should trend a little lighter, they’ll still run 10-15 mph well into the evening. The good news is that it should be dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 30

Rest of This Week

Downright cold mornings can be expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with the potential for some areas north of the interstates to see a light freeze by Thursday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the remainder of the week as temperatures gradually rebound back into the 70s by Friday and Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 30 (103023_forecast_WAFB)

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two features in the tropics this morning. An area of low pressure just east of the Bahamas appears to be running out of time to develop before conditions become more hostile and NHC lists development odds at 30%. Elsewhere, an area of disturbed weather over the eastern Caribbean may have the opportunity to develop as it moves farther west later in the week. Development odds are currently listed at 40% although I wouldn’t be surprised to see those trend higher.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 30

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.