1 person injured in shooting Monday afternoon, police say
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting left one person injured Monday afternoon, October 30, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on 79th Street near Harding Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
The condition of the victim is unknown. That person showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle, police added.
No other details were released by police.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
