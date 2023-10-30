Facebook
1 person injured in shooting Monday afternoon, police say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting left one person injured Monday afternoon, October 30, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on 79th Street near Harding Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

The condition of the victim is unknown. That person showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle, police added.

No other details were released by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

