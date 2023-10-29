Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Six teenagers were shot following a shooting at a home on Bruce Drive in Lake Charles.

Deputies say they were attending a party at the residence, located off of Opelousas Street, when a fight broke out around midnight. At some point, a firearm was produced.

The victims’ ages are as follows: one 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds, two 17-year-olds, and one 19-year-old. One of the victims was transported to a hospital out of town and is listed in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information related to this case to call CPSO at 491-3605.

”We are in the process of collecting evidence and speaking to all the witnesses,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “This was a party full of teenagers. Once again, we have to figure out how these weapons are getting in the hands of our kids. I am urging parents and guardians to do your part and be diligent and mindful of what your kids are doing, where they are going, and who they are hanging out with. Teen violence is a problem in our country and it is our duty as parents to know what are kids are up to. We cannot just continue to sit by and allow this type of behavior to happen in our community.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malik Fowler
Arrest made following deadly shooting near Donaldsonville High football game; victim identified
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
High School Football
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 9
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
14-year-old, 10-year-old accused of raping child

Latest News

Fire on Lansdowne Road
Fire at home in Central leaves family displaced
Shrimper Keo Nguyen sorts a batch of wild caught Gulf of Mexico shrimp on his boat at a dock...
That ‘Gulf’ shrimp you ate probably wasn’t from the Gulf of Mexico
A pediatrician from the Baton Rouge Clinic shared advice for parents to keep kids safe and...
BR pediatrician talks about keeping kids safe and healthy during Halloween
A fire broke out at a home in Central on Saturday, October 28, leaving a family displaced.
Fire at home in Central leaves family displaced