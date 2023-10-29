Facebook
Man arrested in connection to shooting that left one person injured, authorities say

Brandon John Smith
Brandon John Smith(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting in Baton Rouge that left one person injured on Thursday, October 19, according to an arrest report.

Authorities said the suspect, Brandon Smith, 39, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

The shooting happened on La Annie Drive off of Tams Drive in Baton Rouge around 1:33 p.m., according to police.

The arrest report stated that authorities arrived at the scene of the shooting and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound along with more than one shell casing in the roadway.

Witnesses said the suspect and the victim got into a verbal argument before the suspect grabbed a gun and shot the victim, according to the arrest report.

Detectives said they interviewed the victim at a hospital, and the victim confirmed statements given by witnesses about the shooting.

Smith was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

