Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, October 29.

LSU is now ranked No. 13.

The Tigers had the week off, but are preparing for their upcoming away game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

See the complete rankings released on Sunday, October 29 below:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Penn State
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Notre Dame
  13. LSU
  14. Missouri
  15. Louisville
  16. Oregon State
  17. Air Force
  18. Utah
  19. Tennessee
  20. UCLA
  21. Tulane
  22. Kansas
  23. James Madison
  24. USC
  25. Kansas State

Kickoff against Alabama is set for 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game is set to air on WAFB.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malik Fowler
Arrest made following deadly shooting near Donaldsonville High football game; victim identified
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
High School Football
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 9
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
14-year-old, 10-year-old accused of raping child

Latest News

LSU Tiger Stadium goes camouflage for homecoming game against the Army Black Knights.
LSU’s Tiger Stadium end zones go camo for Army game
LSU Tigers
LSU vs. Alabama to air on WAFB
LSU Tiger Stadium goes camouflage for homecoming game against the Army Black Knights.
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll following win against Army
LSU vs Army
LSU dominates Army in Homecoming game