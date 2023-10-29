‘Joyful Noise’ event planned to remember victims of gun violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the public are invited to attend a Halloween-related event that will also bring together people to pause and remember victims of gun violence.

The “Joyful Noise” event will take place on Sunday, October 29, at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The center is located at 2013 Central Road in Baton Rouge.

Organizers said there will be 100 motorcycle riders gathered for children to see different styles of motorcycles. In addition, Halloween candy will be given out to trick-or-treaters.

The evening will culminate with a moment to pause and remember families and friends who have fallen victim to gun violence. The motorcycle riders will turn up their engines for 20 seconds.

Organizers said they want everyone to come out with pictures of loved ones and join together to “sound the alarm.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.