Jags outlasts Texas Southern 23-17 in overtime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (5-3) snatched a win at home over Texas Southern (2-6) on Saturday, October 28.

The Jags won 23-17 in overtime.

Southern struggled in the passing game, but got things going in the running game late in the first half with their first touchdown of the game coming from RB Kendric Rhymes to put the Jags up 7-3.

Rhymes finished the game with over 100 rushing yards, with his longest run being for 69 yards.

Late in the fourth, the Southern defense forced a fumble which was recovered by Ckelby Givens and ran back for a touchdown making the score 14-17.

Special teams kicker Joshua Griffin tied the game with 8 seconds left on the clock, making the score 17-17, forcing overtime.

In overtime, RB Kendric Rhymes ran for a touchdown putting the Jags up 23-17.

Southern is on the road next week taking on the Alcorn State Braves on Saturday, November 4.

Kick off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

