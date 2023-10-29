Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jags outlasts Texas Southern 23-17 in overtime

SU vs. TSU
SU vs. TSU(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (5-3) snatched a win at home over Texas Southern (2-6) on Saturday, October 28.

The Jags won 23-17 in overtime.

Southern struggled in the passing game, but got things going in the running game late in the first half with their first touchdown of the game coming from RB Kendric Rhymes to put the Jags up 7-3.

Rhymes finished the game with over 100 rushing yards, with his longest run being for 69 yards.

Late in the fourth, the Southern defense forced a fumble which was recovered by Ckelby Givens and ran back for a touchdown making the score 14-17.

Special teams kicker Joshua Griffin tied the game with 8 seconds left on the clock, making the score 17-17, forcing overtime.

In overtime, RB Kendric Rhymes ran for a touchdown putting the Jags up 23-17.

Southern is on the road next week taking on the Alcorn State Braves on Saturday, November 4.

Kick off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Donaldsonville High School football game.
Arrest made following deadly shooting near Donaldsonville High football game; victim identified
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
14-year-old, 10-year-old accused of raping child
'Club Dreams'
‘Afraid of the terror:’ Business owners fighting to prevent ‘Club Dreams’ from reopening in BR
High School Football
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 9

Latest News

Fireworks went off after the unveiling of the new "Intimidator" in Alex Box Stadium during the...
Fans invited to ring ceremony for 2023 LSU Baseball National Champions
LSU will host a premiere watch party Thursday, November 2 in the PMAC for Piece By Piece, an...
Watch documentary on LSU women’s basketball championship story live in the PMAC
‘Sean Strong’: Community rallying behind Southern University football coach diagnosed with...
‘Sean Strong’: Community rallying behind Southern University football coach diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
A growing army is rallying behind a Southern University assistant football coach as he prepares...
‘Sean Strong’: Community rallying behind Southern University football coach diagnosed with pancreati