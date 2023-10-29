Fire at home in Central leaves family displaced

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A fire broke out at a home in Central on Saturday, October 28, leaving a family displaced.

According to the Central Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on on Lansdowne Road. Officials said an alert neighbor reported the flames around 5 p.m.

Crews arrived on the scene and immediately began to fight the flames. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the home.

The Red Cross was called in to help assist the displaced family.

The Central Fire Department did not release details about whether anyone was injured.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine what caused the fire.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.