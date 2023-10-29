Expect bone-chilling weather for Halloween

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday starts with another round of dense fog across our viewing area with a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 29 (WAFB)

Today will start cloudy and end partly cloudy with unseasonably warm highs in the upper 80s. The big cold front moves through Monday afternoon/evening, bringing a substantial cool-down into our area. We will go from spring-like to winter-like between before and after the front.

Tuesday will be much colder with highs near 60, and the Trick-or-Treat forecast looks mostly clear and dry, but breezy and much colder with evening temperatures in the 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s!

Ten-day highs show the big drop-off in temperatures, with a steady rebound next weekend.

Ten-day lows show winter-like temperatures in the 30s both Wednesday and Thursday morning. There could even be frost!

The extended forecast shows little in the way of rain and lots of sunshine from Wednesday onward.

