Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Fifolet Halloween Parade to roll through streets of downtown BR

Halloween takes over Downtown Baton Rouge for parade and festival, Oct. 19
Halloween takes over Downtown Baton Rouge for parade and festival, Oct. 19(tcw-wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Downtown Baton Rouge will take on a spooky atmosphere Saturday afternoon, October 28, during the Annual 2023 Fifolet Halloween Parade.

The parade will begin rolling through the streets at 4 p.m. Organizers said the parade will get started on Government Street. The route will then take floats down parts of River Road, Convention Street, North 7th Street, Main Street, North 5th Street, and Laurel Street. See the complete parade route below.

2023 Halloween parade route map
2023 Halloween parade route map(Fifolet Halloween Parade)

Members of the public are encouraged to dress in costume and to bring non-perishable food donations for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. The food bank will lead the parade.

The theme for the 2023 parade is “13 fears and phobias.”

A crowd of more than 35,000 people is expected to show up for the parade to take in the spooky atmosphere and enjoy the Halloween floats and costumes.

As of 2023, plastic beads are no longer allowed in the parade. Instead, organizers are encouraging floats to toss out individually wrapped candy along with homemade crafts and recycled/upcycled items.

For more information about the 2023 parade, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Donaldsonville High School football game.
APSO: 1 man dead, another injured in shooting near Donaldsonville High football game
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
14-year-old, 10-year-old accused of raping child
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
'Club Dreams'
‘Afraid of the terror:’ Business owners fighting to prevent ‘Club Dreams’ from reopening in BR
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Saturday is deadline to register to vote online for Nov. 18 election
Louisiana Book Festival
Readers invited to attend 2023 La. Book Festival
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 28
Expect an action packed weather weekend
2 injured in shooting at Donaldsonville High School football game.
APSO: 1 man dead, another injured in shooting near Donaldsonville High football game