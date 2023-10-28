Fifolet Halloween Parade to roll through streets of downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Downtown Baton Rouge will take on a spooky atmosphere Saturday afternoon, October 28, during the Annual 2023 Fifolet Halloween Parade.

The parade will begin rolling through the streets at 4 p.m. Organizers said the parade will get started on Government Street. The route will then take floats down parts of River Road, Convention Street, North 7th Street, Main Street, North 5th Street, and Laurel Street. See the complete parade route below.

2023 Halloween parade route map (Fifolet Halloween Parade)

Members of the public are encouraged to dress in costume and to bring non-perishable food donations for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. The food bank will lead the parade.

The theme for the 2023 parade is “13 fears and phobias.”

A crowd of more than 35,000 people is expected to show up for the parade to take in the spooky atmosphere and enjoy the Halloween floats and costumes.

As of 2023, plastic beads are no longer allowed in the parade. Instead, organizers are encouraging floats to toss out individually wrapped candy along with homemade crafts and recycled/upcycled items.

For more information about the 2023 parade, click here.

