Fans invited to ring ceremony for 2023 LSU Baseball National Champions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fans are invited to a special ring ceremony for the 2023 LSU Baseball National Champions.

The ceremony will take place inside the Pete Maravish Assembly Center on LSU’s campus on Saturday, November 11, prior to the LSU-Florida football game.

University officials said the ceremony will be open to all fans and will be free of charge.

An exact start time and other details are expected to be announced once the kickoff time is determined for the LSU-Florida game.

The below information about LSU’s 2023 season was released by university officials:

Directed by 2023 National Coach of the Year Jay Johnson, LSU won its seventh NCAA National Championship on June 26 with a resounding 18-4 victory over Florida in Game 3 of the College World Series Finals in Omaha, Neb.

LSU was the nation’s consensus No. 1 team for the first 12 weeks of the regular season, and the Tigers finished the year at the pinnacle of college baseball.

LSU was No. 1 in the nation in runs scored (634) and in shutouts by its pitching staff (12). The Tigers finished No. 2 in the country in homers (144), walks received (413), hit-by-pitches (143), on-base percentage (.432) and strikeouts pitched per nine innings (11.7).

The Tigers led the SEC in 12 offensive categories, and the LSU pitching staff recorded a school-record 798 strikeouts.

The 2023 Tigers featured three First-Team All-Americans: centerfielder Dylan Crews, the Golden Spikes Award winner; right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, the Dick Howser Trophy recipient; and third baseman Tommy White, the nation’s leader in RBI (105).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.