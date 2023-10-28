Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Fans invited to ring ceremony for 2023 LSU Baseball National Champions

Fireworks went off after the unveiling of the new "Intimidator" in Alex Box Stadium during the...
Fireworks went off after the unveiling of the new "Intimidator" in Alex Box Stadium during the LSU Baseball Championship Celebration on June 28, 2023.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fans are invited to a special ring ceremony for the 2023 LSU Baseball National Champions.

The ceremony will take place inside the Pete Maravish Assembly Center on LSU’s campus on Saturday, November 11, prior to the LSU-Florida football game.

University officials said the ceremony will be open to all fans and will be free of charge.

An exact start time and other details are expected to be announced once the kickoff time is determined for the LSU-Florida game.

The below information about LSU’s 2023 season was released by university officials:

Directed by 2023 National Coach of the Year Jay Johnson, LSU won its seventh NCAA National Championship on June 26 with a resounding 18-4 victory over Florida in Game 3 of the College World Series Finals in Omaha, Neb.

LSU was the nation’s consensus No. 1 team for the first 12 weeks of the regular season, and the Tigers finished the year at the pinnacle of college baseball.

LSU was No. 1 in the nation in runs scored (634) and in shutouts by its pitching staff (12). The Tigers finished No. 2 in the country in homers (144), walks received (413), hit-by-pitches (143), on-base percentage (.432) and strikeouts pitched per nine innings (11.7).

The Tigers led the SEC in 12 offensive categories, and the LSU pitching staff recorded a school-record 798 strikeouts.

The 2023 Tigers featured three First-Team All-Americans:  centerfielder Dylan Crews, the Golden Spikes Award winner; right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, the Dick Howser Trophy recipient; and third baseman Tommy White, the nation’s leader in RBI (105).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Donaldsonville High School football game.
Arrest made following deadly shooting near Donaldsonville High football game; victim identified
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
14-year-old, 10-year-old accused of raping child
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
'Club Dreams'
‘Afraid of the terror:’ Business owners fighting to prevent ‘Club Dreams’ from reopening in BR
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

LSU will host a premiere watch party Thursday, November 2 in the PMAC for Piece By Piece, an...
Watch documentary on LSU women’s basketball championship story live in the PMAC
‘Sean Strong’: Community rallying behind Southern University football coach diagnosed with...
‘Sean Strong’: Community rallying behind Southern University football coach diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
A growing army is rallying behind a Southern University assistant football coach as he prepares...
‘Sean Strong’: Community rallying behind Southern University football coach diagnosed with pancreati
LSU forward Angel Reese (1) and guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)
Top-ranked Tigers set to host ETBU in 1st exhibition