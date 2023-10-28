Facebook
Family speaks out after local cemetery thefts

Several bronze vases are missing from cemeteries across Baton Rouge, and investigators are looking into the people who stole them.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several bronze vases are missing from cemeteries across Baton Rouge, and investigators are looking into the people who stole them.

“It’s not too often that someone would call in and say that their items are missing from the graveyard or the headstone and when you’re getting a number of those items reported missing, it’s definitely something that we should look into,”  L’Jean McKneely said, spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

WAFB contacted two other cemeteries who have also seen vases stolen from their sites.

Southern Memorial says hundreds of vases have been stolen here over the past few months leaving families in further grief.

“When you go messing with a child and you see her pictures on her grave. and you see her flowers are fresh and active, you should know her parents come around. Why would you do that,” Gibson said.

Jazma Gibson visits her daughter’s grave at Southern Memorial Gardens in Baton Rouge every holiday and hopes whoever is stealing the vases gets caught.

“When I pulled up I just bust out crying when I saw that someone disturbed her grave, unlocked her vase, and took it off her grave,” Gibson said.

There are companies out there that offer a line of cemetery vases that are harder to steal.   One company says they developed their anti-theft vases after getting requests from cemeteries across the country.

