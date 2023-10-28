Facebook
Expect an action packed weather weekend

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, October 28.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend kicks off with areas of dense fog and reduced visibility from Baton Rouge to points eastward. The dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 28
Also, we have a full moon to check out this weekend, the full Hunter’s moon, which peaks tonight, even though it won’t be a supermoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 28
The weekend forecast looks good for all this weekend’s festivities, with a.m. fog followed by an afternoon clearing both days. Highs will remain well above seasonal averages, in the upper 80s. Southern football looks good, as LSU has the weekend off.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 28
Looking ahead to the Halloween forecast, we will be in the wake of a major cold front, which means a much colder forecast with highs on Tuesday only in the low 60s and Tuesday evening temperatures in the 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 28
We get even colder in the extended, especially on Thursday, when temperatures start in the 30s!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 28
