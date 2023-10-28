Emergency officials: 2 people shot at Donaldsonville High football game

DONALDSONSVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported shooting at Donaldsonville High School.

The shooting happened during a football game between Donaldsonville High and Patterson High School.

As paramedics worked to treat the wounded, authorities were clearing people out of the stadium.

According to officials, two people were injured in the shooting, and airmed was called.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

