Emergency officials: 2 people shot at Donaldsonville High football game

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DONALDSONSVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported shooting at Donaldsonville High School.

The shooting happened during a football game between Donaldsonville High and Patterson High School.

As paramedics worked to treat the wounded, authorities were clearing people out of the stadium.

According to officials, two people were injured in the shooting, and airmed was called.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

