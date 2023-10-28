Facebook
Burn ban reinstated in Tangipahoa Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Government officials in Tangipahoa Parish have reinstated a parish-wide burn ban until further notice.

The burn ban for Tangipahoa Parish went back into effect on Friday, October 27.

Parish President Robby Miller said the ban includes all open residential and commercial burning. The ban does not include burning in barbecue pits, gills, and fire pits. However, residents are asked to use extreme caution while cooking anything outside.

In late September, Louisiana state officials gave each individual parish the option to opt out of the statewide burn ban. More than one parish decided to ditch the ban, but many officials have since decided to reverse course and reinstate the burn ban.

To see if your parish is under a burn ban, click here.

