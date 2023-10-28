Arrest made following deadly shooting near Donaldsonville High football game; victim identified

DONALDSONSVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and another injured near a high school football game Friday night, October 27, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near the Donaldsonville High School football game in Donaldsonville, officials said. Deputies with APSO said the crime scene was located at the corner of Clay Street and Lee Street.

The victim who died was identified as Tyree Parker, 21, of Donaldsonville, according to APSO. The second victim in the shooting remains in the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Deputies said Malik Fowler, 21, of Gonzales, was taken into custody and is accused of pulling the trigger in the shooting. He’s charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, criminal damage to property, and disturbing the peace.

Information was received by detectives that corroborated Fowler as the shooter, according to APSO. It was also learned that Fowler was an acquaintance of the victims and had engaged in an argument before firing the fatal shots, deputies added.

The Ascension Parish School Board stated that the shooting took place near Floyd Boutte Stadium where Donaldsonville High was playing Patterson High for their homecoming game.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre stated that the two victims were not students at the school.

The below statement was released by school officials:

We want to inform you that an incident has taken place in close proximity to Floyd Boutte Stadium where the Donaldsonville High School homecoming game against Patterson High School was being hosted. This did not take place inside the stadium. Please be aware that this is an ongoing situation, and all updates and information regarding the incident will be provided by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO). We understand the concern and curiosity surrounding this event, but for the most accurate and up-to-date information, we urge you to refer to the APSO for official updates. We prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and community and are closely monitoring the situation along with the APSO. Our thoughts and support are with everyone affected by this incident.

Fowler was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, deputies said. They added the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

