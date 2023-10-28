Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

APSO: 1 man dead another injured in shooting near Donaldsonville High football game

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near a Donaldsonville High School football game in Donaldsonville Friday evening.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONSVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near a Donaldsonville High School football game in Donaldsonville Friday evening.

APSO states that one person has died from their injures sustained from the shooting and another man is in critical condition.

Sheriff Webre stated that the two men were not students at the school.

The Ascension Parish School Board stated that the shooting took place near Floyd Boutte Stadium where Donaldsonville High was playing Patterson High for their homecoming game.

APSO stated that the shooting did not take place inside the stadium. Sheriff Bobby Webre stated the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. and a block away from the stadium.

As paramedics worked to treat the wounded, authorities were clearing people out of the stadium.

Sheriff Webre states that they have a person of interest in custody.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
George O’Neal Road shooting
EBRSO: 2-year-old dies after shooting off George O’Neal Road, adult charged with negligent homicide
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
14-year-old, 10-year-old accused of raping child
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says

Latest News

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near a Donaldsonville High School...
APSO: 2 men shot near Donaldsonville High football game
Several bronze vases are missing from cemeteries across Baton Rouge, and investigators are...
Family speaks out after local cemetery thefts
Did you know that every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood?
Beat Bama Blood Drive kicks off tomorrow
Several bronze vases are missing from cemeteries across Baton Rouge, and investigators are...
Family speaks out after local cemetery thefts