Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

7-year-old saves sister after grandfather gets carjacked at gunpoint, family says

A 7-year-old girl helped save her little sister’s life after a man held their grandfather at gunpoint during a carjacking. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A young girl in Tennessee saved her little sister’s life after a man held their grandfather at gunpoint.

WSMV reports that the situation happened Wednesday afternoon when the girls’ grandfather Luis Mena was picking them up from a Nashville-area day care.

According to police, Elijah McDowell was the suspect involved. He is accused of stealing a car at gunpoint before the confrontation with Mena.

Nashville police said McDowell ended up crashing that vehicle on Interstate 440 and ran to a nearby residential area where he spotted the grandfather.

Mena said he was picking up his grandkids from day care when McDowell attempted to steal his car while wearing a ski mask.

According to Mena, McDowell came up behind his pickup truck that also had his two granddaughters, 7-year-old Amy and 3-year-old Stephanie, in the back seat.

Mena said McDowell opened the door and demanded he get out.

“We started fighting,” Mena said. “He grabbed me from my T-shirt and threw me to the ground.”

Mena said he was knocked unconscious as McDowell took off in his truck.

“What made me conscious again was when one of my little kids cried,” Mena said. “That was my biggest worry, not only was my truck getting stolen, but with my girls in it.”

He said the cry sounded like it came from nearby and realized Amy had just saved her sister.

“When I was fighting with the guy she jumped from the truck and pulled her sister out so they could escape,” Mena said.

Mena said he thanks God for Amy’s intelligence.

“The materialistic things come and go. But my girls don’t,” he said.

Police said McDowell was later taken into custody after a pursuit. He is facing multiple charges and has been convicted of violent felonies before in Rutherford County.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
George O’Neal Road shooting
EBRSO: 2-year-old dies after shooting off George O’Neal Road, adult charged with negligent homicide
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
14-year-old, 10-year-old accused of raping child
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says

Latest News

FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials give update after Maine mass killing suspect found dead
Police Lights
Emergency officials: 2 people shot at Donaldsonville High football game
President Joe Biden steps off Marine One as he arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base in...
Agreement reached for Biden-Xi talks, but details still being worked out, official tells AP