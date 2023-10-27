Weapon found inside backpack at Plaquemine High, officials investigating

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A weapon was found in a backpack on Friday, Oct. 27 at Plaquemine High according to the Iberville Parish School Board.

Officials state that the weapon was immediately confiscated by school personnel and there was no threat to students or staff.

Plaquemine School Administration along with the Iberville Parish School Board and Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the matter and are taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of their staff and students.

A concerned parent called WAFB and stated they were not notified of the weapon until 2:45 p.m. when an email was sent.

“I didn’t know anything about this until 2:45. Y’all could have told me about this earlier when it happened so I could have come to get my child,” said the parent.

“They’re supposed to have metal detectors. How’d a weapon get through if they’re supposed to have metal detectors.”

Iberville Parish School Board letter regarding weapon found at school. (WAFB)

