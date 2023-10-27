Watch documentary on LSU women’s basketball championship story live in the PMAC

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will host a premiere watch party Thursday, November 2 in the PMAC for Piece By Piece, an all-access documentary chronicling LSU’s first women’s basketball national championship season.

Doors to the PMAC will open at 7 p.m. CT and the program will begin at 7:30. The documentary will begin on the PMAC videoboard at 8 p.m. Fans will be able to enter through the lower southwest and southeast PMAC entrances.

For those in attendance there will be exclusive prizes that can be won. Those items will include a 2023 Final Four swag box, a basketball signed by the 2023-24 team and a signed national championship book among other prizes.

“If you’re a basketball fan, you won’t want to miss this,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “Piece By Piece includes behind the scenes footage that you will not be able to see anywhere else. Relive the entire season and experience our first national championship like you were in the locker room with us.”

Fans can sign up here to get first access to Piece by Piece: The 2023 LSU Women’s Basketball Championship Story. For those unable to be at the PMAC, the hour-long documentary will be available to watch on LSU GOLD. The live premiere will offer an opportunity for all fans to watch the film for free.

Piece By Piece features exclusive interviews with the players and staff and never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage that brings LSU’s first national championship in women’s basketball to life. It tells the stories of the peaks and valleys throughout the year that concluded on top of a ladder, cutting down the nets.

Coach Kim Mulkey went into her second season at LSU with nine new players and only one returning contributor, using the theme ‘Piece It 2gether’ to with her team. LSU’s 2022-23 team featured an explosive offense, a gritty defense and a group of characters who saw their brands explode throughout the course of the season. The Tigers went 34-2, drawing national notoriety and helping grow the game of women’s basketball. It culminated on April 2 when LSU scored a NCAA Championship game record 102 points to take down Iowa in front of a women’s basketball record 9.9-million viewers on ABC.

Piece By Piece will premiere one week ahead of LSU’s home opener against Queens (NC) in which LSU will unveil its National Championship banner in the PMAC and receive the championship rings.

