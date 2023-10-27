Super fog to spoil Saturday?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The images of the aftermath of a multi-vehicle accident on I-55 near Manchac last Monday are sobering, to say the least! We’re hoping to avoid another round of super fog this Saturday morning, but the ingredients might be in place.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory from Baton Rouge westward, including the same stretch of I-55 that was full of fog last Monday. The dense fog advisory means that surface visibility may be reduced to one-quarter of a statute mild, or less.

Dense fog advisory for Saturday, Oct. 27. (WAFB)

Super fog can occur when fog is enhanced by smoke, which adds particles to the air, further reducing visibility. The smoke derives from wet burns from nearby marsh fires. At this time, there isn’t a marsh fire burning in the vicinity, nor are any anticipated into the weekend. Even though it’s likely that this round of fog won’t be as bad as the last, strong caution should be exercised by motorists who plan to be on the roads in these areas Saturday morning.

What is Super Fog? (WAFB)

It’s still not certain that this round of fog will be as bad as the last, but strong caution should be exercised by motorists who plan to be on the roads in these areas Saturday morning.

A few fog safety tips include using low beams instead of brights; leaving extra space between your vehicle and the ones around you; and driving at a slower speed to increase reaction time.

Fog safety tips. (WAFB)

The fog should dissipate by mid-morning.

