Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 9

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High school football teams are starting to fight for playoff positioning as they enter Week 9 of the regular season.

Thursday :

MATCH-UP FINAL SCORE Slaughter C.C. vs. Thrive Academy 33-6 Istrouma vs. St. Michael 34-49 Southern Lab vs. Kentwood 33-31 Northlake Christian vs. St. Helena 23-22 Sterlington vs. Amite 24-18

Friday :

MATCH-UP FINAL SCORE Catholic B.R. vs. Scotlandville Live Oak vs. East Ascension Walker vs. St. Amant Liberty Magnet vs. Zachary Capitol vs. Northeast Woodlawn B.R. vs. Central Ascension Christian vs. Central Private St. John vs. East Iberville Denham Springs vs. Dutchtown East Feliciana vs. Episcopal Port Allen vs. Parkview Ascension Catholic vs. White Castle Ferriday vs. Plaquemine Tara vs. Brusly Baker vs. Dunham U-High vs. Collegiate B.R. Madison Prep vs. Glen Oaks West Feliciana vs. Broadmoor McKinley vs. Belaire North Central vs. Catholic Pointe Coupee Cecilia vs. Livonia Albany vs. Jewel Sumner Pope John Paul II vs. Springfield St. James vs. Berwick Patterson vs. Donaldsonville Lutcher vs. Morgan City

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.