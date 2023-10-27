Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High school football teams are starting to fight for playoff positioning as they enter Week 9 of the regular season.
Thursday:
|MATCH-UP
|FINAL SCORE
|Slaughter C.C. vs. Thrive Academy
|33-6
|Istrouma vs. St. Michael
|34-49
|Southern Lab vs. Kentwood
|33-31
|Northlake Christian vs. St. Helena
|23-22
|Sterlington vs. Amite
|24-18
Friday:
|MATCH-UP
|FINAL SCORE
|Catholic B.R. vs. Scotlandville
|Live Oak vs. East Ascension
|Walker vs. St. Amant
|Liberty Magnet vs. Zachary
|Capitol vs. Northeast
|Woodlawn B.R. vs. Central
|Ascension Christian vs. Central Private
|St. John vs. East Iberville
|Denham Springs vs. Dutchtown
|East Feliciana vs. Episcopal
|Port Allen vs. Parkview
|Ascension Catholic vs. White Castle
|Ferriday vs. Plaquemine
|Tara vs. Brusly
|Baker vs. Dunham
|U-High vs. Collegiate B.R.
|Madison Prep vs. Glen Oaks
|West Feliciana vs. Broadmoor
|McKinley vs. Belaire
|North Central vs. Catholic Pointe Coupee
|Cecilia vs. Livonia
|Albany vs. Jewel Sumner
|Pope John Paul II vs. Springfield
|St. James vs. Berwick
|Patterson vs. Donaldsonville
|Lutcher vs. Morgan City
