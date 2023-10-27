Facebook
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 9

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High school football teams are starting to fight for playoff positioning as they enter Week 9 of the regular season.

Thursday:

MATCH-UPFINAL SCORE
Slaughter C.C. vs. Thrive Academy33-6
Istrouma vs. St. Michael34-49
Southern Lab vs. Kentwood33-31
Northlake Christian vs. St. Helena23-22
Sterlington vs. Amite24-18

Friday:

MATCH-UPFINAL SCORE
Catholic B.R. vs. Scotlandville
Live Oak vs. East Ascension
Walker vs. St. Amant
Liberty Magnet vs. Zachary
Capitol vs. Northeast
Woodlawn B.R. vs. Central
Ascension Christian vs. Central Private
St. John vs. East Iberville
Denham Springs vs. Dutchtown
East Feliciana vs. Episcopal
Port Allen vs. Parkview
Ascension Catholic vs. White Castle
Ferriday vs. Plaquemine
Tara vs. Brusly
Baker vs. Dunham
U-High vs. Collegiate B.R.
Madison Prep vs. Glen Oaks
West Feliciana vs. Broadmoor
McKinley vs. Belaire
North Central vs. Catholic Pointe Coupee
Cecilia vs. Livonia
Albany vs. Jewel Sumner
Pope John Paul II vs. Springfield
St. James vs. Berwick
Patterson vs. Donaldsonville
Lutcher vs. Morgan City

