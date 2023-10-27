Shred your documents during this free community event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The First Bank in Baton Rouge will host a free paper shredding event from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

The event is open to the public and will take place in the bank’s parking lot. The address is 8810 Bluebonnet Boulevard.

The community is invited to participate in the event to help protect the environment and their personal information by securely shredding their confidential documents such as:

old tax returns

credit card receipts

legal documents

In addition to eliminating clutter in your home or business, securely recycling documents helps prevent consumer fraud and identify theft that puts communities at risk.

After the paper has been securely shredded into confetti-sized pieces, Shred-it bundles and recycles those pieces into paper products.

