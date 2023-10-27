Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Shred your documents during this free community event

The First Bank in Baton Rouge will host a free paper shredding event from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m....
The First Bank in Baton Rouge will host a free paper shredding event from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The First Bank in Baton Rouge will host a free paper shredding event from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

The event is open to the public and will take place in the bank’s parking lot. The address is 8810 Bluebonnet Boulevard.

The community is invited to participate in the event to help protect the environment and their personal information by securely shredding their confidential documents such as:

  • old tax returns
  • credit card receipts
  • legal documents

In addition to eliminating clutter in your home or business, securely recycling documents helps prevent consumer fraud and identify theft that puts communities at risk.

After the paper has been securely shredded into confetti-sized pieces, Shred-it bundles and recycles those pieces into paper products.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 of 8 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
George O’Neal Road shooting
EBRSO: 2-year-old dies after shooting off George O’Neal Road, adult charged with negligent homicide
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
14-year-old, 10-year-old accused of raping child
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says

Latest News

Plaquemine High School.
Weapon found inside backpack at Plaquemine High, officials investigating
Drone video of deadly I-55 pile-up
LSP: Investigation reveals 7 dead in I-55 pileup
The images of the aftermath of a multi-vehicle accident on I-55 near Manchac last Monday are...
Super fog to spoil Saturday?
Lead Investigator Scottie Hunter and the WAFB team dig deeper into the shocking allegations...
BRAVE CAVE: Warehouse of Secrets
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 27
Fog possible this weekend, much cooler next week