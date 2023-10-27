Second round of interviews held for BRPD chief candidates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special review committee tasked with helping Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome select BRPD’s next police chief interviewed a second round of potential candidates.

Former Lafayette Chief Thomas Glover, BRPD Captain Michael McCarley, BRPD Lieutenant L’Jean McKneely, BRPD Commander Thomas Morse and BRPD Captain Chris Polito interviewed for the position during a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Each committee member had the opportunity to ask each candidate two questions. One question that generated the most response centered on police accountability, and the candidate’s plans to handle possible misconduct within the department.

“You have to intervene. You have to stop them. You have to report them. You can’t bury your head in the sand. I say this with all conviction, if we don’t get buy-in from these police officers and these departments, particularly in Baton Rouge and others, that they will not tolerate bad behavior, we’re going to be in trouble for another 40 years,” said Glover.

Mental health was also an important topic.

The committee wanted to know how the candidates would make sure officers are taken care of both physically and mentally.”It’s ok to not be ok,” said McCarley. “I would personally make an effort to reach out to them and at least make a referral to the peer support team or do what I can immediately for them, and I’ll continue to do that. It doesn’t matter if I’m chief or not, that’s just being a good human being.”

Trust was a recurring question for each candidate.

Amid recent allegations and investigations within BRPD, one candidate told the committee that trust has to be restored, not just in the public’s eye, but internally between officers.

“Winning the trust and loyalty your officer and your entire department is vital, because once you get that buy-in, it makes it much easier to deliver your message and mission and put action to it.” Said McKneely.

Crime is of course at the forefront.Candidates laid out their plan to help people feel safe in Baton Rouge. One even suggested a somewhat controversial plan to get it done.

“The bait car program that was used in the past. It’s kind of controversial,” said Morse. “I don’t see why a citizen in this city should not be able to leave their car unlocked in a parking lot with valuables and not worry about it getting broken into. I don’t see why a citizen in this community should not be able to pull into a gas station, leave their car running, go inside, get a drink, and come out not and not expect their car to still be there. So, I think programs like bait car might have criminals think twice before breaking into a car because it’s maybe it’s owned by the police.”

The chief transition also comes at a point of internal and external problems within BRPD.One candidate gave his opinion about the biggest problem the department is facing.

“We need to get better by taking care of ourselves. We have to help the community. We have to abolish crime. That’s what we’re tasked to do, but we have to start on the inside, take care of our officers mentally and physically, so that some of the black eyes we’ve occurred don’t continue to happen,” said Polito.

BRPD Sergeant Darren Ahmed, Alvin Davis, Varden Guillory, Retired BRPD Lieutenant Timothy Henderson, and BRPD Captain William Clarida will have their interview on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The committee has not set an interview date for the remaining candidates.

