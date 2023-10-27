Facebook
Neighbors surprise 6-year-old with birthday parade as he returns from cancer treatments

Anthony was diagnosed with Leukemia earlier this year.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Walker community came together for a very special birthday surprise for 6-year-old Anthony Terrell on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Anthony was diagnosed with Leukemia earlier this year. He is undergoing treatment through St. Jude at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

A crowd of loved ones, supporters, and even law enforcement gathered near his home and made a lap around his neighborhood during a special parade.

After the first trip, the fire department allowed Anthony and his mother to get on the fire truck so they could join the parade.

The participating vehicles were decorated with posters, happy birthday banners, lights, and signs wishing the young boy well.

Anthony was also presented with lots of birthday gifts.

