LSP: Investigation reveals 7 dead in I-55 pileup

Eight people have now died as a result of a major pileup on I-55 on Monday, October 23, according to Louisiana State Police.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police stated on Friday, Oct. 27 that seven people have now died as a result of a major pileup on I-55 on Monday, October 23.

LSP states that Troopers and forensic examiners have made significant advancements in the investigation and it has been determined that the incident tragically claimed the lives of seven victims rather than the initially reported eight victims.

According to officials, due to the intense fire and the extensive wreckage, the initial investigation led Troopers to believe that there were a total of eight victims. In collaboration with the St. John the Baptist Parish Coroner’s Office, Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, and The LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory, it has been conclusively determined that there are no additional or unknown victims of this tragic incident other than seven identified victims.

Troopers said the pileup happened during the morning hours along I-55 in St. John the Baptist Parish.

As of Tuesday afternoon, October 23, officials believe there were 168 vehicles involved in the pileup and 63 people with injuries.

Cleanup crews are making major progress in clearing up the crash scene. Troopers said that all of the vehicles involved have been removed from both sides of I-55.

An inspection will take place once the bridges are completely clear of any debris and chemicals. Meanwhile, bridge deck scans could begin Tuesday evening to provide data about the integrity of the damaged concrete. The deck scans will help determine the amount of repairs that are needed.

Troopers said they are working to confirm that everyone involved in the pileup is accounted for. Drivers and owners who are looking for details about where their cars were towed should contact LSP Troop B by sending an email to troopb@la.gov.

