Jambalaya cookoff fundraiser underway in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fifty-five teams are competing to see who has the best jambalaya during a fundraising event on Friday, Oct. 27.

Cooking for ExxonMobile’s annual employee jambalaya cookoff kicked off at 4:30 a.m. on Scenic Highway in downtown Baton Rouge.

WAFB’s Deon Guillory is one of the judges.

According to organizers, the winner of this cookoff will represent the company in the 2023 CAUW Jambalaya Jam.

Proceeds from the Jambalaya Jam go towards Capital Area United Way.

Organizers said their goal is to raise $775,000 this year after exceeding their $750,000 goal last year.

