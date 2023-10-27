Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jambalaya cookoff fundraiser underway in Baton Rouge

ExxonMobile employees are competing in a jambalaya cookoff to raise money for United Way.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fifty-five teams are competing to see who has the best jambalaya during a fundraising event on Friday, Oct. 27.

Cooking for ExxonMobile’s annual employee jambalaya cookoff kicked off at 4:30 a.m. on Scenic Highway in downtown Baton Rouge.

Fifty-five teams are competing to see who has the best jambalaya during a fundraising event on...
Fifty-five teams are competing to see who has the best jambalaya during a fundraising event on Friday, Oct. 27.(WAFB)

WAFB’s Deon Guillory is one of the judges.

According to organizers, the winner of this cookoff will represent the company in the 2023 CAUW Jambalaya Jam.

Proceeds from the Jambalaya Jam go towards Capital Area United Way.

Organizers said their goal is to raise $775,000 this year after exceeding their $750,000 goal last year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 of 8 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
George O’Neal Road shooting
EBRSO: 2-year-old dies after shooting off George O’Neal Road, adult charged with negligent homicide
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
14-year-old, 10-year-old accused of raping child
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says

Latest News

Plaquemine High School.
Weapon found inside backpack at Plaquemine High, officials investigating
Drone video of deadly I-55 pile-up
LSP: Investigation reveals 7 dead in I-55 pileup
The images of the aftermath of a multi-vehicle accident on I-55 near Manchac last Monday are...
Super fog to spoil Saturday?
Lead Investigator Scottie Hunter and the WAFB team dig deeper into the shocking allegations...
BRAVE CAVE: Warehouse of Secrets
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 27
Fog possible this weekend, much cooler next week