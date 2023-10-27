Fog possible this weekend, much cooler next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No significant changes are expected in our weather today, although it will be a bit less breezy. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies and highs again topping out in the upper 80s. Similar to Thursday, the vast majority of the area stays dry, but a few spotty showers can’t be completely ruled out.

Weekend Outlook

Lighter winds will open the door for the return of some fog on Saturday and Sunday mornings. As of right now, the fog doesn’t appear as though it will be quite as widespread and dense as earlier in the week, but any wildfire smoke could result in pockets where fog is enhanced and visibility is reduced even more.

Temperatures will largely remain unchanged into the weekend, with morning starts in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Mainly dry weather should also continue through Sunday.

Big Changes Next Week

A strong cold front is still on track to move through the area during the day on Monday. Isolated showers will be possible with the front, but rain chances look to be limited. The main impact will be the arrival of breezy and much cooler weather headed into Halloween.

In fact, Halloween looks to be a rather blustery day compared to what we’ve seen lately, with lingering clouds and daytime temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s. I think we’ll be mainly dry for trick-or-treating, but plan on a chilly evening.

It only gets cooler through the mid part of the week, with the potential for lows to reach the upper 30s in some neighborhoods by Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Temperatures should start to rebound by late week, but it appears as though a mainly dry pattern will continue.

