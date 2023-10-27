EBRSO: 2-year-old dies after shooting off George O’Neal Road, adult charged with negligent homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a 2-year-old girl is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the girl accidentally shot herself. She later died at the hospital, deputies added.

EBRSO states that an adult relative, Ryan Davis, 21, was charged with negligent homicide for leaving the gun accessible to the child.

Officials said the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m., in the 4800 block of Kennesaw Drive, off George O’Neal Road.

No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

